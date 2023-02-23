×
Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Chau Rising RTW Fall 2023

The Chinese brand's London debut offered a subversive take on knitwear, with a dash of influence from the Mogao Caves in northwest China.

Chau Rising, a Chinese brand with more than 300 stockists and a flagship in Galeries Lafayette Shanghai, came prepared for its London Fashion Week debut.

The brand put its subversive take on knitwear and cashmere on full display for the international audience. Highlights included multicolored cardigans with Chinese knots, patchwork knitted separates and sweaters with motifs that seem to originate from wall paintings in Mogao Caves, a key location for Buddhism and cross-cultural exchange on the Silk Road. The place also inspired the show’s makeup and hair.

The brand offered some solid denim pieces, such as pastel open jackets, tie-dye robes, as well as shredded jeans and washed long skirts, that matched well with its playful knitwear.

According to brand creative director Liu Chaoying, the show aimed to conjure a sense of hope that the worst is over. For the brand, the show also marked a new beginning on uncharted water.

With a few tweaks in the storytelling, which so far still seemed a bit domestic, the global audience might be able to better appreciate the brand’s offering after a few more seasons of showing overseas.

