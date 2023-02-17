×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Retailers Mulling How to Deal With Cautious Consumers

JW Anderson Goes Big With a Fall Show at the Roundhouse

Chopova Lowena RTW Fall 2023

The London-based design duo combined skiwear and garments from Georgian period paintings to create a fun collection that highlighted outerwear.

Chopova Lowena RTW Fall 2023

Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena are honest about their situation: they can only afford to do one show a year, for now at least.

For fall 2023, the duo released the collection with a look book and is working on a photo book project about New York that is due to be released in May to coincide with Frieze. The project will be a modern reimagining of the fairy tale “The Snow Queen” and will be made in collaboration with creatives living in New York.

“We have quite a big New York audience and retailer support. It’s also a nice middle ground between doing a show and a look book. We love doing printed projects because they’re very lasting and we can be very creative with them,” Lowena said during a preview.

According to the duo, the collection is a creative dialogue between vintage skiwear and fancy garments from Georgian period paintings, seen through their modern folkloric lens.

The results were fun, authentic and came with an infectious quirky energy. There were dresses inspired by the shape of the sleeves in Georgian-era garments, ski trousers made with duchess satin, leggings and T-shirts in electrified Regency stripes, lace tops with giant lapels and men’s Georgian-era suits made with skiwear fabric.

The duo has doubled down on outerwear offerings, which included a series of beautiful leather jackets decorated with a ring of carabiners, which is a signature of the brand; shredded denim jackets, and puffer jackets inspired by children’s ski suits.

