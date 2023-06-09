Daniel W. Fletcher RTW Fall 2023

Kicking off London Fashion Week’s June edition, Daniel Fletcher unveiled his collaboration with Savile Row’s Huntsman as part of his brand’s fall 2023 collection shown Friday at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly.

Nine collaborative pieces, which Fletcher developed hand-in-hand with Huntsman creative director Campbell Carey and made by seasoned tailors, came with sharper shoulders and narrow, elongated waistlines. The styles are immediately available for fitting and orders at Huntsman, with prices starting from 6,300 pounds.

“I wanted to show the best of what we do here in the U.K. and the craft behind creating these collections, while also giving my spin on it and breathing something of a new life into this traditional process and heritage of British fashion,” said the designer.

Fletcher’s own designs, which comprised a 12-piece capsule inspired by the archives of both brands, presented more relaxed silhouettes, such as slouchy tops and shorts, oversized shirts, wide-legged jeans, and a comfy shearling jacket.

Thoughtfully reimagined men’s wardrobe stables were also on offer, like a neat suede jacket, a cropped duffle coat, a velvet biker jacket with top-stitching, and a dramatic tailcoat that closed the show.

With Huntsman’s technical excellence, and possibly from his experience working as creative director at Fiorucci, Fletcher offered one of his most elevated collections to date. His vision for a brand that is “not bound by rules of dressing, gender or the expected” never felt more clear.