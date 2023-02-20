×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

An orange flecked tweed dress had a sultry air, as did a red satin gown, its color recalling the weird, paranormal "waiting room" from "Twin Peaks."

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead

After a string of low-key presentations over the past few seasons, Emilia Wickstead returned to the runway with drama and a collection inspired by the eerie 1990s TV series “Twin Peaks.” 

She picked a room at the Royal Academy of Arts on Piccadilly to show off her signature tailored designs, which came in a gardener’s palette of pea green, raspberry and burnt orange. The colors were drawn from the costumes, interiors and teenage characters in the cult series that melded midcentury style with ’90s grunge.

Wickstead’s models criss-crossed the room in earnest, showing off pleated, checked skirts and long, matching jackets, and lovely satin slips or wool sheaths with delicate tucks and pleats.

An orange flecked tweed dress with a scooped-out back had a sultry air, as did a red satin gown with a deep V-neck, its color recalling the weird, paranormal “waiting room” in the mythical logging town of Twin Peaks. 

Knitwear played a starring role in the form of matching, curve-hugging skirts and tops, and chunkier sweaters, too. Wickstead tucked a thick, corn-colored sweater into a ’50s circle skirt; paired a raspberry one with a pencil style, and layered an oversized, V-neck pea green knit over a pair of dusty rose trousers.

“It’s quite a simple, effortless way of dressing and I loved the uniform of it,” said Wickstead, who knows just how to add drama to everyday life.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad