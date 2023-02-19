×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Erdem RTW Fall 2023

The designer found relics of Victorian London in his new house, and his collection narrative was born.

View Gallery 42 Photos
View Gallery 42 Photos
Erdem RTW Fall 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune for WWD

Erdem Moralıoğlu only had to roll out of bed to find his fall collection narrative: The designer recently moved into a Georgian house in London, only to discover it was previously a “home of hope” in Victorian times — a refuge for fallen and “friendless” women.

Given that his shows usually reference fascinating women from a broad sweep of history, you can imagine his delight discovering a racy illustration of bare buttocks inside the fireplace, and documentation about two intoxicated residents who found themselves locked out one night and decided to incite a riot.

The unearthing in one room of arsenic green wallpaper — the kind that might have driven its occupant mad — further fed the designer’s imagination and the concept of women come undone.

Undone is a relative term with Moralıoğlu, prized for his meticulously crafted dresses with a historical bent. Stripping out the preponderance of leg-of-mutton sleeves, and gloves that delivered this effect, the fall collection felt a tad less period-costume, more heirloom-dressing this season.

The patchy lighting in his pitch-black venue certainly helped one imagine his fallen protagonists, hair drenched, trying to sneak back into their home of hope past curfew. But it did not foster full appreciation of the intricate jet-bead embroideries on coats, the elegant decaying hems of his metallic brocade skirts, and the watery floral prints for full-skirted dresses.

Tearing a page out of the Miu Miu handbook, Moralıoğlu cropped tuxedo shirts down to little boleros, and hacked down his Aran sweaters to little tummy-baring toppers, embellishing his with lace and more jet embroideries.

The show opened with mostly black trench coats and riding jackets, suggesting mourning, and gradually accrued more decoration and color, including acid greens and deep purples. “Dissolving into a hallucinogenic kind of reverie,” the designer enthused.

Collection Gallery 42 Photos
Erdem RTW Fall 2023
Erdem RTW Fall 2023
Erdem RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Erdem Looked to Victorian London for His Fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad