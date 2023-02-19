×
February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2023

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Eudon Choi RTW Fall 2023

Instead of starting with an abstract theme, the designer focused on what he enjoyed designing, and it paid off.

Eudon Choi RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Hirokazu Ohara2023

Everyone is getting out of their COVID-19 mode in London this season. Eudon Choi shrugged off the pattern of designing a collection based on an abstract theme for fall 2023. Instead, he focused on what he enjoyed designing and let the work speak for itself.

The London-based South Korean designer presented intricately cut blazers, luxe leather bombers, and flowing floor-length gowns that fit all sorts of occasions, as well as some cute slashed wool sweaters, easy shirtdresses, and utility parkas perfect for London weather.

“I really enjoy developing wardrobe staples, and I really want to push that idea. I did reference from the past, but it’s more like looking at a vintage jacket and reworking it into a piece with some sportswear element,” the designer explained after the show.

Choi has also dialed up the gender-neutral offerings. It was interesting to see how bigger-size women’s patterns interact with the male body. The narrower waist, tighter shoulders, and softer materials created a different and arguably more exciting dynamic on the runway.

Most of the looks were paired with bags from his collaboration with Louis Quatorze, a Korean-owned French label. The way some models carried the large top-handle bags as if they were clutches was a clever styling choice, as it made them less awkward on the runway.

