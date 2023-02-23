Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Jane Lewis added a new dimension to her formidable day-to-night-to-occasion wardrobe with a shot of tailoring. In the name of versatility – and glamour – the designer whipped up three-piece velvet suits that could be worn together, or as separates.

She was particularly proud of the waistcoats which had a long line of buttons running up the front and fit snugly against the body. They could be worn alone, or over sleek, 1970s shirts with long, dagger collars.

A wide-leg green velvet jumpsuit with a deep v-neck added more 70s sass to the lineup, and balanced out the more classic skirt suits with short boxy jackets.

Dresses continued to play a central role, with Lewis adding a luscious satin pussy bow to an A-line shift, or a little tie and keyhole opening to the neck of a red velvet dress.

This is true performance clothing: versatile, comfortable, and chic. Uniform dressing that does all the work for the customer who doesn’t have the time, or energy, to fuss over an outfit.