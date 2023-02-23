×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Designer Jane Lewis added tailoring to the mix, with three-piece suits done in velvet.

View Gallery 14 Photos
View Gallery 14 Photos
Jane RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Jane

Jane Lewis added a new dimension to her formidable day-to-night-to-occasion wardrobe with a shot of tailoring. In the name of versatility – and glamour – the designer whipped up three-piece velvet suits that could be worn together, or as separates.

She was particularly proud of the waistcoats which had a long line of buttons running up the front and fit snugly against the body. They could be worn alone, or over sleek, 1970s shirts with long, dagger collars.

A wide-leg green velvet jumpsuit with a deep v-neck added more 70s sass to the lineup, and balanced out the more classic skirt suits with short boxy jackets.

Dresses continued to play a central role, with Lewis adding a luscious satin pussy bow to an A-line shift, or a little tie and keyhole opening to the neck of a red velvet dress.

This is true performance clothing: versatile, comfortable, and chic. Uniform dressing that does all the work for the customer who doesn’t have the time, or energy, to fuss over an outfit.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jane Atelier RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad