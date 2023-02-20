×
Julien Macdonald RTW Fall 2023

The Freemasons Hall brimmed with clients and reality TV stars wearing glamorous designs.

Julien Macdonald RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Julien Macdonald’s return to the London Fashion Week calendar made a lot of noise: claps, cheers and screams.

The Freemasons Hall, where the spectacle was held, was brimming with clients and reality TV stars wearing his ultra-glamorous designs.

In true Macdonald fashion, the show started off with laser lights and smoke with a soundtrack that included Beyoncé and “The White Lotus” theme. The first model emerged from the fog in a black, long-sleeved bodysuit decorated with mirrors followed by fishscale gowns, cutout minidresses, sheer slit dresses, feathered dresses and menswear tailoring that had been studded, embroidered and sequined. 

His dresses start from 6,500 pounds and go up to 40,000 pounds.

“I’m so happy because I’m back to doing what I love, which is making women feel glamorous,” the Welsh fashion designer said backstage.

“This is what a show is about — people enjoying themselves and having fun,” he added.

The show was in collaboration with his friend and biggest private client, Mexican socialite Gabriela González.

Julien Macdonald RTW Fall 2023
Julien Macdonald RTW Fall 2023
Julien Macdonald RTW Fall 2023
Macdonald’s clientele is the one percent. “It’s a nice problem to be in,” he told WWD in a preview a few days before the show.

Unlike his British counterparts, Macdonald, a former creative director at Givenchy, is not afraid to roar the loudest with his clothes because he knows they will sell.

