×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

The collection was charming, if low-key, and less of a statement-maker than in the past.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Ben Broomfield

“This is us,” said Molly Goddard following her show, which was a departure from previous seasons. Gone were the pumped-up skirts and yards of tulle, and in their place were slimmer silhouettes with a sporty, schoolgirl edge. 

Out went the big venue, too. In the past, Goddard has shown in places such as the vast gym at Seymour Leisure Centre and the grand Central Hall Westminster. This time, the show took place in her east London studio space, with fewer guests and photographers, and not much in the way of a set. 

Asked about the pivot, Goddard said it felt like the right time to go back to the source. “I love this studio. We make everything here, and it’s a very special place. It felt very honest to say ‘This is where we are, and this is what we do,’” said the designer.  

She took the same back-to-basics approach to the collection, revisiting the clothes that she wore, and coveted, as a fashion-loving teenager and glossy magazine devotee.

The collection was more casual than in the past, and had a sportier edge, as in a ribbed wool skater dress, and a long, pleated tennis dress with 1920s verve.

School uniforms showed up, too, in the form of a gray wool coat adorned with colored velvet stripes; sturdy cardigans with a single tuck at the front; and a navy tailored jacket layered over a raspberry tulle skirt.

Goddard didn’t dispose of all her big volumes. Flouncy strapless prom dresses, some covered in leopard print, and a sheer yellow tulle one with black seams nodded to the designer’s signature styles, which costume designers loved, and high-street brands loved to copy.

Collection Gallery 31 Photos
Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023
Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023
Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

The result was charming, if low-key, and less of a statement-maker than Goddard’s past outings.

“We like to make clothes, and remembering that felt quite nice this season,” said the designer. “We were just making clothes that felt quite practical, ones that will get worn, and get worn out.”

Who could blame her? There’s a business to be run, and different price points to consider at a time when consumers are trying to buy less and rent, repair and resell their clothing, all in the name of sustainability.   

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad