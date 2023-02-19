×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

The designer offered a slew of parodies on logos, and pants that were the extreme of sagging trousers.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Mowalola RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Following her Paris debut last June, Mowalola Ogunlesi returned to London to present the fall 2023 collection.

Taking inspiration from logos in popular culture, from New York more specifically this season, and reworking them to embody her brand identity, she created sweaters, caps and bomber jackets with parody motifs that include MoWA, which is based on MoMA, and MY, her take on the Yankees logo, as well as a dancing silhouette, which is her version of Air Jordan.

Ogunlesi also introduced a new style of trousers that might go viral this fall. Taking the idea of sagging trousers to the extreme, her jeans hung mid-air just above the knees, connected to a waistband hidden under hoodies.

The styling of the collection echoed how people dress in NYC, according to Ogunlesi.

Some of the products in the new collection are visibly more merchandisable than before. “I am really focusing on making everything wearable because I really want to see them on the street,” Ogunlesi added.

But the designer hasn’t given up on leather, her favorite material. She offered a variety of designs in white, brown, gray, black and burgundy that ranged from jackets, long coats, trousers printed with the image of hands near private parts, long skirts hand-painted with the silhouette of jeans and miniskirts, sexy cropped tops and vests in washed leather.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mowalola RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad