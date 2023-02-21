Palmer Harding RTW Fall 2023

Design duo Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding based their collection around the theme of introspection, and “this idea of peeling back the layers of yourself, looking within and blossoming into a more authentic person” said Harding.

They drew inspiration from the life-cycle of a flower, looking at stages such as planting and blossoming. They worked with a neutral, earth-toned color palette, and scattered flowers and bouquets around the show space.

An ivory wool sweater had lacing down the side meant to imitate a lineup of flower seedlings in fresh soil, ready to spring to life.

A pair of black trousers came with a fluid, detachable skirt, a reference to the process of growth, which brings change and elimination. Harding said the trousers and skirt could be worn multiple ways, and the skirt could be folded like a piece of paper.

A cotton shirt and a forest green faux leather dress were adorned at the front with ripples of fabric, meant to give the impression of petals opening.

Statement, ruffled sleeves on a classic white shirt burst forth from the sleeves of a navy jacket, adding drama to a skirt suit in this polished, poetic collection.