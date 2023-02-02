×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Blk Dnm Relaunches as Luxury Brand 

Business

Gap Inc. Opens Up Supply Chain to SMBs

Business

Majority Interest in Kangol Acquired by Bollman Hat Company

Purdey RTW Fall 2023

Simon Holloway's first fall collection for Purdey blurred the lines between country and city dress, which was no easy task.

Purdey RTW fall 2023 Courtesy of Purdey

What to wear for a huntin’, shootin’ or fishin’ weekend in the British countryside?

There are myriad options, but few of them are as luxe, or chic, as what Purdey — which sells at Harrods, Net-a-porter and Mr Porter — has to offer.

Purdey isn’t a fashion name, but that’s changing under the new creative director Simon Holloway.

Owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont since 1994, Purdey’s main focus has traditionally been on guns, rifles, countryside sporting equipment and clothing. It also offers luggage, glassware, leather goods and other accessories suited to country rather than city life.

Holloway joined Purdey last year, having held top jobs at brands including Agnona, Hogan, Jimmy Choo and Ralph Lauren.

Known for his soft touch, luxury fabric and leather expertise, and ability to design across ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, Holloway has been tasked with once again trying to transform Purdey’s apparel offer into a complete luxury lifestyle brand for men and women. It is something the brand has tried to do in the past, particularly in the late ’90s.

For his first fall outing he aimed to blur the lines between city and countryside. He did it all with a light touch, a rich palette of earth tones and nothing that cried “Downton Abbey.”

It’s a modern wardrobe that trots easily between two worlds, with pieces including a double-face, belted cashmere cape, luscious camel coats, and checks galore — on sleek trenches or hacking jackets.

Knits, made in Scotland, Wales and Italy, may have been classic, but they were light and easy too.

A Fair Isle turtleneck was slim enough to tuck into the waist of a long olive kilt, while a cable-knit cape added extra warmth to a high-neck sweater and pleated skirt. Jackets were worn with with knitted ties, slim rollnecks or V-neck cardigans.   

One of the season’s standout knits recalled a youthful Princess Diana, with its little ruffle collar and bits of Nottingham lace around the front and shoulders.

Black Watch tartan stepped into the spotlight for evening in the form of a double-breasted jacket with leather details on the pocket, a cape coat, and long, fringed scarves made for long winter nights under starry British skies.

