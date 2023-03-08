×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Business

Inspirational Women Leaders Share an Important Common Link

Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2023

Han Chong offered a wider range of elevated but affordable pieces for customers across all demographics with different needs.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Self-Portrait

With 40-plus stores in China and newly appointed Chinese ambassador Zhao Liying, Self-Portrait offered a balanced collection for fall 2023 that caters to both the sensual new vibe, portrayed by Gigi Hadid in the latest campaign, as well as those who buy into straightforward pretty and elegant outfits for their everyday lives.

“As the brand grows, the category becomes much wider. For example, in Asia, they buy a lot more daywear for work or attending ceremonies, and this collection caters to different types of sexy as well. Overall this season is very stripped-down. Each piece is focused on one detail. Everything is cleaner I think,” Han Chong, founder of the brand, said during a preview.

Standouts in the collection included sequinned, embellished high-glam evening options, many of which came with sleeves, a detail that’s appreciated in the modest community.

The denim pieces were cut for a younger and cooler audience, while the abundant supply of tweed jackets and coordinated bartops and skirts has already won over fans including Kate Middleton and Blackpink members.

The brand’s signature bow bag, seen all over the street this past Fashion Month, got a furry update for fall. There were also a few iridescent versions of the diamanté embellished mini bow bag. They easily Instagrammable and perhaps can carry Airpods and a few credit cards.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad