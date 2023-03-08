Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2023

With 40-plus stores in China and newly appointed Chinese ambassador Zhao Liying, Self-Portrait offered a balanced collection for fall 2023 that caters to both the sensual new vibe, portrayed by Gigi Hadid in the latest campaign, as well as those who buy into straightforward pretty and elegant outfits for their everyday lives.

“As the brand grows, the category becomes much wider. For example, in Asia, they buy a lot more daywear for work or attending ceremonies, and this collection caters to different types of sexy as well. Overall this season is very stripped-down. Each piece is focused on one detail. Everything is cleaner I think,” Han Chong, founder of the brand, said during a preview.

Standouts in the collection included sequinned, embellished high-glam evening options, many of which came with sleeves, a detail that’s appreciated in the modest community.

The denim pieces were cut for a younger and cooler audience, while the abundant supply of tweed jackets and coordinated bartops and skirts has already won over fans including Kate Middleton and Blackpink members.

The brand’s signature bow bag, seen all over the street this past Fashion Month, got a furry update for fall. There were also a few iridescent versions of the diamanté embellished mini bow bag. They easily Instagrammable and perhaps can carry Airpods and a few credit cards.