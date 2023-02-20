×
Yuhan Wang RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Yuhan Wang

The London-based Chinese designer Yuhan Wang loves to dress women who defy stereotypes.

For fall 2023, she subverted the image of the femme fatale by adding big hair, kitten embroideries, and 3D-printed chrysanthemum accessories to create a wardrobe for women who walk around with katanas, a nod to Uma Thurman’s character in “Kill Bill.”

“In the movie, Bill robbed her body. Her revenge was about restoring her true self as a warrior. That was an evolution for women, and there were so many interesting elements in the movie, like the wedding gown, the biker jacket, and Asian culture,” Wang said during a preview.

Standouts in the collection included said biker jacket, lace handkerchief dresses, see-through knit dresses with roses, and leather jackets and pleated skirts printed with chains and ribbons.

The designer also keeps something for her fans. There is an abundant supply of her signature ruched dresses and bralettes in lace or floral prints, and a pale green tweed jacket with dropped shoulders.

But the cutest look in the collection has to be the pink bedroom ensemble with intricate Chinese embroideries of cats chasing butterflies, a scene based on her two cats, Misty, a British short hair, and Misty, a Persian.

