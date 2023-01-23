×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Alanui RTW Fall 2023

Carlotta Oddi’s escapist vocation led her to imagine dreamy landscapes in the South Pole and take a look at the stars.

Alanui RTW Fall 2023

Dreamy landscapes, constellations, sailing ships and “Looney Tunes” characters: Alanui’s founders and siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi embraced their signature escapist approach with a wider grip for fall, mixing their traditional traveling theme with a mystical vibe and a playful touch.

An imaginary trip to the South Pole inspired the Oddis to depict the evocative Antarctic nature on their brand’s hero designs, including exquisite intarsia cardigans portraying icebergs and families of penguins. These motifs also appeared on a new addition in their ready-to-wear lexicon: a lightweight jacquard overshirt with a padded lining, whose pure lines and oversize silhouette is set to easily appeal both genders.

“Guided by the stars as explorers in the beginning of the 20th century,” as Carlotta Oddi defined the creative journey during a preview, the duo expanded its scope to an astrological theme, introducing constellations and zodiac symbolism on alpaca knits or reworking them in opulent embroideries embellishing padded anoraks and miniskirts. For a less literal approach, Lurex threads added shimmer to black crochet knits, which offered a refreshing, nocturnal take on the brand’s codes.

The stylistic trilogy of the Oddis’ fashion adventure was then completed by a marine influence expressed by striped pieces and knits portraying sailing ships. Yet what stood out even more than previous seasons was how the duo smartly flanked their more decorative and flamboyant numbers with easy-to-approach separates in solids, ranging from corduroy or nylon cargo pants and skirts to denim pants and shorts punctuated by beads in recycled plastic. A monochrome nylon puffer embroidered with the brand’s Icon pattern was another commercial-savvy addition that could represent an entry step for new consumers approaching the eclectic world of Alanui.

As for this, the Oddis are committed to further expanding it and exploring uncharted territories. To wit, the brand continued to build on its collaboration with “Looney Tunes,” depicting characters such as Wile E. Coyote, the Road Runner or Marvin the Martian on its luxe knitwear; enriched its bag offering with new sizes, cross-body styles and totes crafted from teddy and nylon in addition to leather; expanded its footwear range with fringed mules, Western boots and chunky combat alternatives; added carpets to its home line of cushions and blankets, and further built on its mini-me and pet line developed with Poldo Dog Couture.

Being frozen is definitely not an option for the Oddis.

