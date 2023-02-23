×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi's Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

The designer dubbed her fall collection “After dark blooms,” and she spoke of a nocturnal garden as the inspiration for her designs this season.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Alberta Ferretti dubbed her fall collection “After dark blooms,” and, ahead of her show, spoke of a nocturnal garden as the inspiration for her designs this season. Accordingly, the supersized roses on the red slipdresses had a darker shade; the velvet gown with a high neck and open at the back veered to a deeper burgundy hue. And there was plenty of black, but never muted — and “never sad,”  she underscored — or rendered lighter through sheer veils or sequins “always to enhance the body.”

Ferretti noted that the textures were particularly important, citing for example a ribbed coat in iridescent gray.

The silhouettes were linear and clean, sensual and feminine in Ferretti’s signature style. The first exit out exemplified this vision — a gray sleeveless bustier dress that hugged in all the right places.

The coats were standouts, cocooning and at times embellished with shearling details, and a belted leather trench with epaulettes will never go out of style. Speaking of trends, there’s no doubt Ferretti knows her customer and designs with that woman in mind — but with this collection she was particularly on trend.

