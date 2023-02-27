×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Business

What to Expect at Metaverse Fashion Week 2023

Eye

Stars Show Out at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Anna Yang’s gear for a post-apocalyptic world came with big shoulders.

View Gallery 52 Photos
View Gallery 52 Photos
Annakiki RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Annakiki

For fall 2023, Anna Yang continued to explore gear for a post-apocalyptic world, when she imagines humans will come together and support each other amid chaos and destruction.

For the moment, her brand’s customers can count on her design’s big shoulders for support, as models at her show paraded in garments with puffy, draped or extra-pointed constructions as well as armored in metallic fabrics that had a futuristic look.

Despite the sci-fi-tinged attire, the Chinese designer managed to tap into some trends seen in Milan this season, such as the proliferation of biker jackets and a big focus on tailoring. Both were reinterpreted in Yang’s signature graphic way, with scallop-hemmed sleeves and sharp, oversize shapes.

Elsewhere, highlights included denim pieces — encompassing blazer jackets with frayed embellishments, baggy cargo pants and a cool, voluminous zippered hoodie — as well as cracked coatings and hand-painted prints that particularly stood out in the men’s offering.

Experimental looks such as a Space Age-y padded hoop skirt and over-the-top ruffled gowns made quite an impact on the runway but apocalypse survivors will likely look for comfier options.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad