Annakiki RTW Fall 2023

For fall 2023, Anna Yang continued to explore gear for a post-apocalyptic world, when she imagines humans will come together and support each other amid chaos and destruction.

For the moment, her brand’s customers can count on her design’s big shoulders for support, as models at her show paraded in garments with puffy, draped or extra-pointed constructions as well as armored in metallic fabrics that had a futuristic look.

Despite the sci-fi-tinged attire, the Chinese designer managed to tap into some trends seen in Milan this season, such as the proliferation of biker jackets and a big focus on tailoring. Both were reinterpreted in Yang’s signature graphic way, with scallop-hemmed sleeves and sharp, oversize shapes.

Elsewhere, highlights included denim pieces — encompassing blazer jackets with frayed embellishments, baggy cargo pants and a cool, voluminous zippered hoodie — as well as cracked coatings and hand-painted prints that particularly stood out in the men’s offering.

Experimental looks such as a Space Age-y padded hoop skirt and over-the-top ruffled gowns made quite an impact on the runway but apocalypse survivors will likely look for comfier options.