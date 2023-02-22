×
Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Business

Mark Cuban of ‘Shark Tank’ Throws $300K at Textile Problem

Fashion

H&M’s Next Designer Collaboration Is With Mugler

Antonio Marras RTW Fall 2023

The brand is going through a new phase, which resulted in the designer's newfound freedom and confidence to let his imagination run.

Antonio Marras RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

There are some things Antonio Marras just can’t stay away from. Apart from his intriguing storytelling, he admits he always tries to avoid adding flowers to his designs, but in the end he simply can’t. To wit, his fall collection was bountiful in floral patterns, blooming on silk dresses or embroidered and paired with tulle on the jackets he revisits — another self-confessed “obsession.”

The Antonio Marras brand is going through a new phase, supported by Italy’s Gruppo Calzedonia, a development that the designer calls “ a miracle” after previous potential investors left him lukewarm about selling his label.

This safety net allowed the designer to focus on his creativity and let his imagination run, as he showed a coed collection that was intricately embroidered, handcrafted and elaborate. This isn’t new in itself, as minimalism is not a word that belongs in the designer’s vocabulary, but this season it spoke of Marras’ newfound freedom, leaving him reenergized. It resulted in a parade of beautiful brocade dresses, jackets embellished with Marras’ signature artistic drawings, devoré velvet dresses under furry capes, patchwork knits, suits made with an antique Sardinian technique used to create artisanal carpets — and much more.

Marras added jolts of gold and red to the mostly earthy and black color palette, as in a number of checkered kilts.

He dedicated the collection to Grazia Deledda, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1926, and the collection had an early 20th century mood. But he recreated a forest around the runway, inhabited by wild animals — and there were some shirts reproducing this fauna — with the idea of “telling the story of strong women,” like Deledda, who was ahead of her time, “venturing into this wood and overcoming the difficulties in life.”  That may very well be, but those women would be dressed to the nines in doing that.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

