×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall, All Chic

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Gets Emotional

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor is building the brand's fashion collections with his bold sense of style.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Bally RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Bally held its fall coed show at Milan’s Casa degli Atellani, the 15th-century townhouse home to Leonardo Da Vinci’s vineyard, the only existing wine-producing estate in the center of the metropolis, and decorated with masterpieces throughout. The scene at the storied landmark was as contemporary as it could get with screaming fans greeting K-pop Seventeen star DK, Lori Harvey, J Balvin and — arriving fashionably late — Adrian Brody with Georgina Chapman.

“This is a stunning location, what better place to show a collection that respects history with a twist?” Bally creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor said backstage. That twist, however, needs to be “an exclamation mark,” argued the designer, who is building Bally’s fashion collections with his bold sense of style.

He admitted he was moving away from the Los Angeles vibe that ran through his first collection for the brand last September, further emphasizing the luxury codes he believes are embedded in Bally.

Outerwear was a strong proposition and he presented several snakeskin trenches and faux furry coats in vibrant colors, from burgundy to purple.  An oversized parka in velvet with large bows is sure to help a lady make an entrance.

Villaseñor’s woman for Bally is sensual without too much fuss. Cue Irina Shayk in a long velvet dress with cutouts. She looked sensational. The brand’s name was spelled out in gold over a strap on the back. These metallic details popped up here and there, as did gold buttons on a double breasted jacket for example.

While mainly monochromatic, the looks were often worn with printed silk scarves around the neck. The foulards also appeared as details on the structured bags.

Villaseñor knows he has to stay true to Bally’s core accessories business — footwear  in particular — and the category did not disappoint, with a plethora of boots in several different hides. Men’s pinstriped suits were jazzed up with knee-high boots, for example.

Collection Gallery 46 Photos
Bally RTW Fall 2023
Bally RTW Fall 2023
Bally RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

It was a solid sophomore collection for the designer, who is gaining confidence in leaving his stamp on the brand — and that exclamation mark.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bally RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bally RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bally RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bally RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bally RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bally RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bally RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bally RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bally RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Bally RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bally RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bally RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bally RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad