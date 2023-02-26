×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall, All Chic

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Gets Emotional

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

The designer has no intention of overturning the essential elements of the brand, but he is breathing new life into Benetton.

View Gallery 56 Photos
View Gallery 56 Photos
Benetton RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Benetton

Andrea Incontri hinged his second United Colors of Benetton collection on the concept of infinity, mindful of the history of the brand, and “to transform the linearity of time into an endless cycle of products,” he said before the show. This was telegraphed by rooms in Milan’s Museo della Permanente filled with mirrors, which reflected the models on the runway.

“To repeat creates consistency, this has always been a democratic, industrial brand and we are proud of it,” said the designer.

Color remains central to Benetton, enhancing linear shapes, so one would hardly expect the coed lineup to include a series of gray looks, from furry jackets to cargo pants, and black-and-white designs.

However, this was only a small portion of the collection as Incontri delivered what Benetton customers expect, shifting his focus to dresses and pants-and-blouse combos with colorful psychedelic optical motifs, floral and mushroom patterns, regimental stripes and prints of supersized polka dots.

The tailored looks in seven saturated shades, from ultramarine blue and primrose yellow to emerald green and hot pink, among others, were styled in a fun combination, mixing and matching the hues.

He admitted there was no special reason for choosing the rabbit, stylized for jacquard inserts or prints.

Incontri moved the brand beyond its knitwear core, although there were still plenty of cozy cable knits and maxi-crochet cardigans.

Collection Gallery 56 Photos
United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023
United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023
United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

The designer has no intention of overturning the essential elements of the brand, which makes plenty of sense, but he is breathing new life into Benetton with a joyful touch and covetable pieces.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

United Colors of Benetton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad