×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2023

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Makes a Dedicated Luxury Push

Blumarine RTW Fall 2023

A symbol of freedom and independence, Joan of Arc inspired Nicola Brognano’s latest take on Y2K fashion.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Blumarine RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Gone are the pink-hued, flirty fashion days of Nicola Brognano at Blumarine. The designer is increasingly venturing into a rawer — but always seductive — image for his woman, this time playing with fire, too.

The brand’s B logo was torched into the pyrotechnic set that infiltrated the Instagram feed of the fashion pack in between videos of Dua Lipa’s appearances at shows in Milan. The bonfire Brognano erected was a nod to Joan of Arc, his seasonal muse — a big shift considering this is a designer who usually doesn’t rely on inspirations, but rather takes an instinctive visual approach.

A symbol of freedom and independence, the French heroine and her fiery character were still filtered through Brognano’s signature Y2K aesthetic. The designer armed models with second-skin draped minidresses, leggings and tops in liquid metallic jersey, and shielded them with sturdy shearling jackets, going from cropped cuts to floor-sweeping length.

Medieval chainmail was traded for revealing gold mesh halter neck tops and body-hugging, see-through long dresses that oozed sensuality way more efficiently than the low-rise miniskirts included in the lineup.

A plethora of buckles and studs punctuated coats, bustiers, bomber jackets, knickerbockers and accessories to telegraph a tough vibe, while the brand’s distinctive body-con knitwear and chiffon dresses with cascading frills introduced softer textures as a counterpoint.

Closing with a fire-red frayed number that looked like it emerged from flames, the show fueled Brognano’s narrative, but lacked that spark that could have further ignited the heat he’s bringing back to the brand. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Hot Summer Bags

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blumarine Fall 2023 Revisits Joan of Arc’s Fiery Mood With Y2K Filter

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad