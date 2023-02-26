×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall, All Chic

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Gets Emotional

Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023

Chockablock with beautiful, inventive clothes, this high-energy show proved that chic comes in multiple variations.

View Gallery 81 Photos
View Gallery 81 Photos
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Street style — not from the extravagant, attention-seeking fashion species outside fashion shows, but from the ordinary, arresting-looking people you might come across in your neighborhood — just got a major stamp of approval from Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy, whose stature in the fashion landscape is on a meteoric trajectory.

He staged another dazzling show on Saturday night, by far the best in Milan so far, chockablock with beautiful, inventive clothes that proved chic comes in multiple variations.

“It’s an odyssey of characters,” Blazy said backstage. “I was very interested in parades, carnivals, where everyone walks in the same direction, and it’s a celebration.

“From day one, we decided not to edit the collection: We kept on adding, adding, adding characters,” he added.

The designer also posed the questions, “When do we start to be chic? In the morning at home, are we already chic half-dressed? Are we chic when we are wearing something that is almost costume-like?”

Chez Bottega Veneta, the answer is a resounding yes, and yes, given a fall show peopled by layabouts, mermaids, Ladies Who Lunch, men of the cloth, women of the night and more — all looking sensational.

Blazy opened his coed display with model Paola Manes in a filmy white slip dress and knitted leather boots that resembled tall sport socks, quickly followed by a man in a pinstriped leather nightshirt — evidently a financier who takes his work to bed.

Collection Gallery 81 Photos
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

The characters came fast and furious, and you struggled to drink in the delicious variety of silhouettes, the luxurious materials and the interesting design details.

For her, there were fluttering, cape-topped dresses; feather-fronted corset numbers, and an LBD to smoke all others with its slit skirt, cowl back and an asymmetric swoop in front.

For him, there were power suits with sleek stirrup pants, and for not-so-powerful days, a fuzzy, bathrobe-like coat or a swaddling, floor-length sweater — pants and briefcase optional.

Male and female models alike stormed out in fish-scale mock-neck sweaters and majestic coats with broad shoulders and whittled waists — superhero outerwear whether in croc-stamped leather or creamy Persian lamb.

The accessories were similarly striking and diverse, from woven leather thigh boots to iridescent, jellyfish-like clogs; from egg-shaped evening bags to woven leather pails gripped over the shoulder with a rope, or a length of articulated silver branches.

Blazy is clearly positioning Bottega Veneta as a cultural brand, inviting guests to view three exceptional sculptures on loan from museums and installed on the runway — two naked Roman runners in bronze circa 1 B.C., and Umberto Boccioni’s “Unique Forms of Continuity in Space” from 1913.

Attendees were then invited to plant their bottoms on Superleggera chairs by Gio Ponti, weightless wonders in lacquered ash and cane designed in 1957, and by far the most comfortable seating this Milan season.

The only jarring moment in the evening came when BTS band member RM arrived inside the show venue, prompting a stampede that almost toppled statues that have endured more than two millennia.

Blazy said this fall collection closes his “Italia” trilogy of shows, and will cue up a new story. You could sum up his tenure so far with a BTS song that’s clocked more than 1.6 billion views on YouTube — “Dynamite.”

Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023 81 Photos
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Hot Summer Bags

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall 2023, All Chic

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad