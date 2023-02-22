×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Business

Mark Cuban of ‘Shark Tank’ Throws $300K at Textile Problem

Fashion

H&M’s Next Designer Collaboration Is With Mugler

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Cucinelli believes in "a return to clean lines, more rigorous, but not basic," and there certainly was nothing basic in his beautiful fall collection.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

For fall, Brunello Cucinelli believes there is “a return to clean lines, more rigorous, but not basic.”

In fact, basic is certainly not a word that comes to mind when eyeing Cucinelli’s silk or mohair blouses delicately embroidered by hand with sequins or a cashmere openwork pullover enriched with an edelweiss pattern and with no stitches — also made by hand.

A stunner was a macramé knit with braids and knots that were all made by hand without the use of knitting needles — a piece that takes numerous hours to make and costs $10,000.

That said, similarly to his recent menswear collections, Cucinelli is also endorsing and embracing a return to a more tailored and sartorial look. He showed easy and relaxed silk pants worn with fluid silk blouses and boxy jackets.

There was also a British countryside vibe running through the collection, rich in handcrafted tactile effects, twisted wools, bouclé effects and soft, furry and fleecy surfaces. Blouses with regimental stripes were styled under tennis-style V-necked sweaters, accessorized with a tie, and over pleated miniskirts.

At the same time, Cucinelli juxtaposed these looks with shiny surfaces, as in silk flared or midi column skirts.

He underscored lightness was key, and this was further telegraphed by the earthy color palette in winter whites and beiges — with only a touch of blue.

For evening, he revisited slipdresses from the 1990s with 3D embroideries.

This was a collection entirely in sync with Cucinelli’s vision and will no doubt speak to the brand’s loyal customers — and then some.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brunello Cucinelli RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad