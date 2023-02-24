×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2023

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Makes a Dedicated Luxury Push

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023 

Daniele Calcaterra continues to march to the beat of his drum, set to the steady tempo of impeccable tailoring.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Calcaterra

A sense of ease and refinement ran through the solid collection by Daniele Calcaterra, one of the designers who remain off the hype radar of the Milan scene, marching to the beat of his own drum. 

Fashion-wise, this is set to the steady tempo of impeccable tailoring, which resonated in the fall 2023 collection, too. Backstage, the designer said he was inspired for fall by the three eras he favors, “the ’20s, the ’70s and the ’90s: all those moments when women were freed from constrictions of the past.” 

Yet the tactile richness and preciseness of Calcaterra’s graphic lines stood out with even more immediacy than those references.

Different weights, textures and patterns alternated in the lineup, from wool cloth to cotton, bouclé to silk crepe. They were cut in an array of proportions, ranging from cocooning oversized silhouettes to fitted ones, defining feminine hourglass shapes.

The show-openers in buttery tones were particularly charming in their purity, including a sharp jacket with a belt closure wrapped around the torso and matched with a paneled skirt; a bouclé sartorial look embellished with brushed wool details and punctuated with a statement brooch, and a strapless dress with three-dimensional embroideries layered with an ample, collarless coat.

The pristine segment was followed by intense pops of red and muddy-shaded looks as well as the introduction of a vintage zebra pattern that Calcaterra printed on fluid shirts and pants in recycled twill, taking his sober elegance into more daring territory.

In times when fashion is also changing direction, drifting from the streetwear craze toward a more polished look and new takes on formalwear, here’s a niche brand that could have a say with its desirable investment pieces.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Calcaterra RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad