×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Charles Jeffrey brought his signature showmanship and subversive touch to the Milan scene.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Pablo Latorre

Charles Jeffrey decamped from London and brought his signature showmanship and subversive touch to Milan, offering a jolt of extravaganza in a season generally rooted in reality.

During a preview, the designer explained the move, listing similarities between the city and “his” Glasgow, from the industrial nature to the “chatty, friendly and passionate” people (having found a business backer in Italian group Tomorrow Ltd. might have eased the choice, too) and expressed his intention to stay around.

“London Fashion Week and London are two separate things. I have much more opportunities here to build my business, to grow, to be with the big brands and learn, and slowly slowly build myself up,” he noted.

The designer also got across the local queer underground scene and hopes that his brand’s viewpoint on gender and anarchic spirit could further support it and “expand what’s already here,” especially “now that there’s a change of perspective with the new prime minister.”

Back to fashion, different subcultures coexisted in the whimsical collection he paraded, too. Inspired by John Byrne’s 1987 play “The Slab Boys Trilogy” and aptly divided into three acts, the show opened with working class heroes in oversize boxy tailoring, a jacket with an apron over it, a kilt layered on pants.

The Posers followed with their Fair Isle knits and maximalist prints that were the standout of the show, before the Snakes strutted down the catwalk in fluid looks splashed with all-over newsprints — only they felt kind of old news, as they inevitably evoked John Galliano’s version.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad