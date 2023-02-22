Del Core RTW Fall 2023

For his fifth runway show, Daniel Del Core was inspired by a trip to Alaska and determined to bring the textures he saw in Arctic nature to his sculptural clothes.

For that, he worked in plissé, with jacquard and embroideries, and put models on sculpted black wood platform heels with a similarly otherworldly drama to Alexander McQueen’s famous Armadillo shoes.

Del Core is playing in a similar sandbox with his “mutant glamour,” as he has described it, but there was more of a softness to his black knit fishtail gown, black-and-white print cutout jersey dress, and long line suiting with peel-away shoulders or slash and stud details, some worn with Latex tops.

One only has to look as far as his Instagram to know the designer has an eye for the wonder of nature, from the Arctic to the Amazon, and as a theme it’s bringing consistency to the brand as he enters his third year.

Sculpted jacquard suiting was inspired by the orange sunburst lichen, moss and regenerative power of fire he saw at The Arctics National Park, and the motifs came up again as dense embroidery on a high-low gown with a tulle underskirt.

Del Core had several other options for red carpets, too, including a cream plissé gown — beautifully executed with a liquidy effect, and a black velvet column with sculptural crystal mesh sleeves.

The brand is on an upward trajectory, having entered retail last year with its first store in Sardinia and another in London, on New Bond Street.

Bjork, who supported Del Core when he was VIP designer at Gucci before, performed at her Orkestral show in Miami last year in a taffeta dress from the brand’s first collection.

When asked who might wear his latest glam eveningwear pieces, he said, “There are a couple people I can think of, let’s see, let’s see.”