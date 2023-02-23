×
Edeline Lee RTW Fall 2023

The Canadian British fashion designer took her fall 2023 collection to the streets of London.

Edeline Lee RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Edeline Lee

Edeline Lee took her fall 2023 collection to the streets of London — her models walking around from Burlington Arcade to Cork Street guerrilla-style holding a faux newspaper titled “The Edeline Lee Times.”

Film director Zeina Durra guided the short walk. 

“Having collaborated with Edeline from the start of her career I am really excited about this show, her most ambitious yet, which brings alive the streets of Mayfair. We worked with different performance mediums to create a microcosm of the Edeline Lee world,” Durra said.

The newspaper featured as a subtle running print on a cropped bodysuit; separates; a long free-flowing gown with a high neck, and block heels. The Canadian British fashion designer called this her “future lady” and it was nothing short of elegance.

This season she wanted to exemplify what “dignity, grace, femininity and power look like on accomplished women today. This project has brought together the local community of Mayfair in a celebration of London. it is a homage to the city I love, to its heritage and creativity.”

Lee, a conservative dresser whose brand is worn by the likes of the Princess of Wales and successful businesswomen, pushed her neat signature silhouettes with asymmetrical ruffles, voluminous ruching and eveningwear in acid green and maya blue that was more red carpet friendly rather than being restricted to only the office party.

