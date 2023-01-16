×
Federico Cina RTW Fall 2023

The Italian designer delivered a personal and poetic collection infused with an arty-crafty vibe.

Federico Cina RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Federico Cina

The relationship between his younger self and his home inspired the poetic and personal collection Federico Cina designed for fall.

Childhood memories of building tent houses and creating his safe haven underneath curtains and blankets stirred the designer to translate those elements that would have defined his space of escape into clothes: striped padded fabrics, quilted blankets, raw-cut pieces in canvas and scraps of tapestry-like textiles were assembled with an artisanal approach to create a wardrobe imbued with an artsy-crafty vibe.

Cina’s forte, knitwear, once again shined with all its charming patchworks of floral and argyle motifs, distressed effects, soft textures and oversize proportions that telegraphed a reassuring sense of coziness. Keeping silhouettes elongated, the designer flanked knits with deconstructed tailoring layered over fluid ruched dresses and tapered pants, as well as heavily manipulated denim in paneled pants or reworked into asymmetric frocks with raw-cut finishes.

Elsewhere, Cina played with earthy hues, faded prints and tie-dye effects to convey a languid, lived-in feel.

