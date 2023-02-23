×
Genny RTW Fall 2023

The designer brought Eva Kent on the catwalk.

Genny RTW Fall 2023

All suited up and glammed, wearing high heels, high-slit frocks and shiny textures. That’s how a regular Genny customer would dress to attend the brand’s morning show. 

Creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini knows it and delivered what her girls came here for — sensual dressing apt for day and night — throwing a bit of storytelling and a cool laser show into the mix.

The designer became a Diabolik character, on press notes sketched with comic strips about her fictitious encounter with the thief’s lover Eva Kant, her muse this season. 

“It’s been an honor to be part of such a storied comic strip. I realized I’m very similar to Eva Kant; she’s the embodiment of women’s most mysterious side,” Cavazza Facchini said backstage. 

Channeling a mischievous and nocturnal vibe, models perched on thigh-high boots transitioned from night to day — the dark palette of grays and blacks spiced up by sunflower yellows and magenta red — wearing fluid tailored suits cut boxy; power shoulder coats, and bias-cut bodycon midi dresses with zippering snaking over the body’s curves, including a leather biker-jacket-inspired number. She best delivered on separates, as in a liquid-looking pencil skirt paired with an intarsia mohair hooded sweater that read ladylike chic. 

Needless to say, Cavazza Facchini couldn’t resist a bit of sparkles and crystals. They came out in force as the show closed, on glittery metal mesh dresses and embellished mermaid gowns with the occasional blazer thrown over the shoulders, for when the sun rises and Genny’s girls are homebound after their big score.

