Giada RTW Fall 2023

Gabriele Colangelo looked at the play of light and shadow in the natural world for this collection filled with minimalist, sculptural shapes and adorned with handblown Murano glass charms and jewelry.

The show took place, as it always does, among the thousands of historic books at the Biblioteca Braidense in Brera, one of the largest libraries in Italy, and it was a fitting backdrop for a collection inspired by art, science and nature.

Colangelo drew particular inspiration from the work of the late Portuguese artist Lourdes Castro and her collages showing sun, shadow and geometric shapes in the outdoors.

The collection featured draping, as in an elegant cape jacket and a fluid minidress, both of which had long, statement sleeves.

Other pieces were more sculptural, such as a cream leather dress with soft-edged volume and an angular cutout at the back, and a cocooning coat in pale orange.

Colangelo played with texture, too, in the form of a long coat that was part-cashmere jacket, part-devoré fabric, or a fluttery ombré dress made from a mix of velvet and sheer silk.

Embellishment came in the form of colored glass jewelry fastenings and charms made by a Venetian artisan.

A group of tinkling charms was worn as a brooch on a sculptural dove gray coat. Others dangled from a skinny chain belt at the waist of a brown leather pencil skirt and a black suit. A twisted glass fastening adorned the front of a long and slim black coat.

The show was a moment of calm in the maelstrom of Milan Fashion Week and an ode to the combined powers of nature and craft.