Han Kjøbenhavn RTW Fall 2023

Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen unveiled a collaboration with videogame franchise Diablo.

Han Kjøbenhavn RTW Fall 2023

Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s dystopian couture will make “Burning Hells” a ton cooler.

No pun here. The underground designer embraced the fashion gamification craze his own way, unveiling a collaboration with Diablo IV, the yet-to-be-released fourth installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s role-playing saga about the fight between good and evil.

The designer had guests decamp to the edge of the city and wait an hour or so before seeing some action inside the fog-filled, red-lit venue, when models, perched on towering heels, slowly treaded the runway.

Rather than bringing newness to his gritty fashion lexicon, he perfected it in conciseness and craft. Except for the couple of experimental and unrealistic gowns — one featuring a swooshing rubber sculpture in lieu of a bodice — here were squared-shouldered vegan leather bolero jackets and blazers paired with tight-fitting pants; mermaid gowns with round-shaped bustiers, pristine coats cut in razor-sharp, graphic silhouettes; second-skin mesh dresses, and glamorous turtleneck leotards crystal-embroidered with the Diablo logo.

Befitting the videogame’s characters for sure, they could be imagined as sci-fi and brutalist real-life gear with some handy adjustments — say floor-length sleeves shortened, cumbersome trails scissored.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

