Han Kjøbenhavn RTW Fall 2023

Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s dystopian couture will make “Burning Hells” a ton cooler.

No pun here. The underground designer embraced the fashion gamification craze his own way, unveiling a collaboration with Diablo IV, the yet-to-be-released fourth installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s role-playing saga about the fight between good and evil.

The designer had guests decamp to the edge of the city and wait an hour or so before seeing some action inside the fog-filled, red-lit venue, when models, perched on towering heels, slowly treaded the runway.

Rather than bringing newness to his gritty fashion lexicon, he perfected it in conciseness and craft. Except for the couple of experimental and unrealistic gowns — one featuring a swooshing rubber sculpture in lieu of a bodice — here were squared-shouldered vegan leather bolero jackets and blazers paired with tight-fitting pants; mermaid gowns with round-shaped bustiers, pristine coats cut in razor-sharp, graphic silhouettes; second-skin mesh dresses, and glamorous turtleneck leotards crystal-embroidered with the Diablo logo.

Befitting the videogame’s characters for sure, they could be imagined as sci-fi and brutalist real-life gear with some handy adjustments — say floor-length sleeves shortened, cumbersome trails scissored.