Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

John Richmond RTW Fall 2023

The designer and his team gathered distressed denim, photographed it and transformed it into digital prints for this less-is-more collection.

John Richmond RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of John Richmond

John Richmond kept it simple this season, staging a presentation with a limited number of styles based on distressed denim.

He and his team gathered as much distressed denim as they could, photographed it and turned it into digital prints, which they splashed over pieces that included long and short puffer jackets, nylon coats and the sheer panels on a blue turtleneck sweater.

“We decided we wanted to do something very narrow and focused, to give ourselves parameters, which is why we chose to work with denim. And we also based the collection upon our designs from the past,” said Richmond during a walk-through at his grand presentation space in Piazza Sempione.

The designer added that he loves the less-is-more approach. “I’ve learned that you don’t need to make 20 dresses each season. You just need to make the right dresses.”

Other pieces in this small-but-mighty collection included a shaggy jacket made from fake fur mixed with shredded denim; ruffled skirts, and distressed denim jeans paired with a sharply tailored jacket adorned with zippers and little chains.

