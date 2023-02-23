×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

The Neapolitan brand has made tailoring its North Star and the women’s collection for fall reflected this strategy, while offering fluid yet sophisticated silk shirtdresses and cosy knits.  

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Kiton RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Kiton

Kiton has made tailoring its North Star and the women’s collection for fall reflected that strategy while offering fluid yet sophisticated silk shirtdresses and cosy knits.  

The women’s segment has been growing, now representing 20 percent of the business, said Maria Giovanna Paone, the creative director of the category. In fact, the lineup has been expanding season after season.

This was one of the most well-rounded and comprehensive collections so far, fitting with the brand’s retail expansion. On display in the stores, there will be plenty of beautiful checkered coats and dresses made using exclusive geometric prints reminiscent of the bold motifs of 19th-century artist Kazimir Malevič.  

Paone is aiming to create long-lasting garments with luxurious and exclusive fabrics.

She presented duster coats, cotton and wool satin suits and pure cashmere-lined double jackets — all timeless classics.

There were sophisticated checkered coats and capes — a market request as they are easy to wear over jackets, said Paone — in a soft color palette that ranged from white to pearl and beige. But there were also stronger color tones, such as a bright pink peacoat and a burgundy silk shirtdress.

Kiton’s knitwear came in cashmere and silk knits, crafted from Lurex yarn for 3D finishes.

All in all, it was a super chic collection and signature Kiton.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad