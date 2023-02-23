Kiton RTW Fall 2023

Kiton has made tailoring its North Star and the women’s collection for fall reflected that strategy while offering fluid yet sophisticated silk shirtdresses and cosy knits.

The women’s segment has been growing, now representing 20 percent of the business, said Maria Giovanna Paone, the creative director of the category. In fact, the lineup has been expanding season after season.

This was one of the most well-rounded and comprehensive collections so far, fitting with the brand’s retail expansion. On display in the stores, there will be plenty of beautiful checkered coats and dresses made using exclusive geometric prints reminiscent of the bold motifs of 19th-century artist Kazimir Malevič.

Paone is aiming to create long-lasting garments with luxurious and exclusive fabrics.

She presented duster coats, cotton and wool satin suits and pure cashmere-lined double jackets — all timeless classics.

There were sophisticated checkered coats and capes — a market request as they are easy to wear over jackets, said Paone — in a soft color palette that ranged from white to pearl and beige. But there were also stronger color tones, such as a bright pink peacoat and a burgundy silk shirtdress.

Kiton’s knitwear came in cashmere and silk knits, crafted from Lurex yarn for 3D finishes.

All in all, it was a super chic collection and signature Kiton.