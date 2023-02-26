×
Loro Piana RTW Fall 2023

The brand crossed latitudes to honor the homelands of its key fibers.

Loro Piana RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Loro Piana

In sync with the luxury lifestyle and attitude of its customers, Loro Piana made traveling the narrative for 2023. The brand embarked on a Grand Tour and drew inspiration for different destinations in Italy for the spring collection, and for fall it widened its scope to reach the homelands of its key fibers, referencing Peru to honor its vicuña, Mongolia for its renowned cashmere, and New Zealand and Australia for wool.

Such a journey was on full display in the presentation Loro Piana staged in Milan, the first by the brand that showcased its men’s and women’s lines together, providing a better picture on the common points between the two offerings as well as the effort the design team is increasingly putting in defining silhouettes and creating full looks at a house best known for its expertise in fibers and fabrics.

For women, the exercise translated into easy, relaxed shapes: from embroidered capes and pleated pants cuffed at the ankles to tartan midi skirts and soft, knitted polos and turtlenecks. Floral and folk-inspired patterns popped up here and there, but the Loro Piana appeal was best expressed in the signature monochrome pieces, especially the ample coats and vests in baby cashmere that were the epitome of the brand’s understated luxe image.

For men, sharper lines informed both classic tailoring and more technical outerwear, while knitwear came in different textures — from fine sweaters to chunky jumpers — to spice up the layering game.. The innovative CashDenim fabric, weaving 15 percent of cashmere into denim jackets for example, was a highlight across both lines and telegraphed the brand’s approach in elevating wardrobe staples in a subtle yet special way.

The collection further build on that “old money” TikTok trend that has bolstered Loro Piana’s desirability even among the young generations.

