Luisa Beccaria RTW Fall 2023

Winter skies and flower petals scattered on windy days were the evocative starting point of the new collection designed by Luisa Beccaria and her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi.

The inspiration translated as delicate floral patterns and a palette that ranged from ice to shades of blue. These appeared on the brand’s romantic midi dresses and dreamy chiffon gowns with embroideries.

So far, all so very Beccaria. Yet for fall the designers further pushed a daywear proposition, offering sporty accents via puffers, padded vests, balaclavas and leggings. These pieces matched the graphics of the duo’s frilled designs, resulting in all-over printed looks .

The mother-and-daughter duo additionally played with textures, alternating corduroy with devoré silk, embroidered velvet with cascades of sequins, mohair with technical fabrics.

Such a variety further enriched the expansive collection and boosted its easy-to-approach attitude, proving that the Beccaria lifestyle can have a say also outside the perimeter of occasion wear.