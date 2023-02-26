Luisa Spagnoli RTW Fall 2023

Nicoletta Spagnoli is not one to indulge in seasonal themes. Playing by the rule book of her fashion company — rooted in well-made and approachable clothing — she instead focuses on making her clients feel good, flattered and feminine.

For fall she clearly had Parisian chic in mind and added her quintessentially Italian flair for Technicolor.

Cue solid looks in orange, fuchsia or Klein blue, to cite a few, in which sequined flared pants and the recurring floor-length power coat were underpinned by see-through tank tops, while midi skirts slightly ruffled were worn with off-the-shoulder asymmetric knits, some scattered with big rhinestones.

It isn’t hard to imagine young girls tossing on an oversize shearling coat atop a glamorous embroidered mermaid gown or a faux-fur coat over a T-shirt and miniskirt while zooming home on their Vespas after clubbing, or puffer parkas done in knit over rib-knit jumpsuits on their way to the office.

For the grown-ups among her clients, she nodded to ladylike garb by using a leopard motif as a timeless classic, appearing on statement coats and skirt suits with boxy, elongated blazers and midi skirts with lateral high slits, which also came in brown and blue suede.