×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2023

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Makes a Dedicated Luxury Push

Mantù RTW Fall 2023 

Here was a collection of elevated everyday essentials. 

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Mantù RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Mantù

Sophisticated everyday essentials are at the core of Mantù’s wardrobe-building approach. 

The in-house brand of Italian manufacturing company Castor reiterated its mission of dressing women with a versatile and polished collection conceived to cover different occasions.

The brand’s forte, tailoring showed range encompassing oversize, cocooning coats and fitted blazers. Double-face outerwear added to the offering, introducing unexpected color combos, such as black and yellow or camel and vivid green. Cropped biker jackets also felt new in the Mantù lexicon and had the potential to attract a younger audience to its understated fashion, too.

In this friskier vein, fringe embellished the linear silhouettes, swaying from little black dresses, stoles and removable collars to layer over coats or dresses. Unfussy viscose dresses in black, white and chartreuse were designed to be worn nine to five — and even beyond. Upping the feminine quotient, body-con frocks had corsetry-inspired constructions, while long-sleeved options and pencil skirts were embellished with lace inserts.

Targeting chic women on the go, the collection further built on Mantù’s mission to transcend ephemeral trends.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mantù RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad