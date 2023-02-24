Mantù RTW Fall 2023 

Sophisticated everyday essentials are at the core of Mantù’s wardrobe-building approach.

The in-house brand of Italian manufacturing company Castor reiterated its mission of dressing women with a versatile and polished collection conceived to cover different occasions.

The brand’s forte, tailoring showed range encompassing oversize, cocooning coats and fitted blazers. Double-face outerwear added to the offering, introducing unexpected color combos, such as black and yellow or camel and vivid green. Cropped biker jackets also felt new in the Mantù lexicon and had the potential to attract a younger audience to its understated fashion, too.

In this friskier vein, fringe embellished the linear silhouettes, swaying from little black dresses, stoles and removable collars to layer over coats or dresses. Unfussy viscose dresses in black, white and chartreuse were designed to be worn nine to five — and even beyond. Upping the feminine quotient, body-con frocks had corsetry-inspired constructions, while long-sleeved options and pencil skirts were embellished with lace inserts.

Targeting chic women on the go, the collection further built on Mantù’s mission to transcend ephemeral trends.