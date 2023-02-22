×
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2023

The collection hinged on sultry eveningwear.

Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Marco Rambaldi

From the early 1980s and for at least two decades, no other Italian club exemplified underground hedonism and psychedelia quite like Cocoricò, with its pyramid roof symbolizing the anything-is-possible attitude of youth. 

Marco Rambaldi contends people unleash their true selves at night and evoked that carefree spirit with a collection hinged on subverted bourgeois eveningwear, with nods to the early 2000s, done his own sultry and DIY way. 

Gone were the days of naivety. He traded granny crocheted pieces for corsetry-inspired upcycled leather bodices and high-slit pencil skirts with side crisscross details. 

Cherub and childlike prints were replaced by cosmic motifs that could have easily been drawn from anime and mangas. They appeared on swishy see-through tulle skirts and cargo pants paired with shoulder-baring asymmetric knits. 

A Woolmark Prize finalist for 2023, Rambaldi conceived fall also as his application collection, working wool in inventive ways, as in the denim-looking opening ensemble, a high-slit midi skirt with bomber jacket and a signature crocheted bralette.

Titled “Supernova,” the collection was the creative effort of a designer growing up but trying hard not to loose his youthful spirit. 

