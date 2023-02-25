×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Urban Attitude and Couture Converge in Jil Sander Fall Collection

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Missoni RTW Fall 2023

For his sophomore effort, Filippo Grazioli returned to the brand's iconic colors and patterns, while adding a rock 'n' roll attitude.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Missoni RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Filippo Grazioli had PJ Harvey in mind for his fall Missoni collection, which had more of a bohemian, rock ‘n’ roll feel. There were faux-fur chubbies in the house’s signature zigzags, slinky dresses dangling sparkly drawstrings, and mirrored sunglasses to shield out the world.

It was an improvement over his debut of scanty, gossamer party dresses in mostly black and white and candy colors. He had returned to the tawny palette associated with the heritage brand — a mix of sand, rust and baby blue — and Missoni’s most iconic patterns, including the flame-like fiammato, which appeared in relief as thick pile on dresses and coats.

The zigzags looked a tad old-fashioned rendered in mannish trouser suits or a belted trench, but zestier when draped and ruched on long, clinging jersey dresses, or zhushed up with metallic yarns or tiny crystals.

Backstage, Grazioli talked about the masculine elements he brought into the mix this season: roomy outerwear, loose trousers with swagger, and even a bomber jacket.

The most striking coats had the fuzzy, festive texture of tinsel, some in solid colors and others with zigzag pile in silver or gold.

Almost everything underneath skimmed the body closely, though covering more of it than in his first runway effort. To be sure, Missoni is skewing in more of an evening direction, at least for its runway expression.

Grazioli described the collection as suitable to a big-city lifestyle, which is why he plans to shoot the campaign in New York City. “That’s where I’m seeing this girl,” he said.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
Missoni RTW Fall 2023
Missoni RTW Fall 2023
Missoni RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

A rose print, lifted from a 1984 collection, was the main archival element, though hardly immediately associated with Missoni. Let’s see if Grazioli sticks with it and makes it so.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Hot Summer Bags

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Missoni's Fall 2023 Collection Had a Rock 'n' Roll Vibe

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad