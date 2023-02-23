×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Nothing was quite like what it seemed.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

Focusing on clothing rather than characters seems to be the season’s mantra. The MM6 team dissected and reassembled key wardrobe tropes so wildly to the point where one couldn’t tell which individual pieces made up the looks.

In the nonlinear Maison Margiela thinking, it’s easier to splice garments up, twist them, turn them inside out and piece fabrics together rather than layering them atop one another. 

Low-cut denim pants had built-in briefs; boxy blazers came with two lapels suggesting layering; padded vests over leather perfectos were mixed-media outerwear; the hoodie peeping out from under a camel topcoat was in fact a removable scarf, and ditto for lightweight aprons fluttering on gauze knits. 

Uneven surfaces were the literal thing, since denim had a metallic foil finish or was splashed in shiny glue-like coating. 

It was all grounded in chunky-soled boots with a vaguely clog-like toe, thigh-high or covered in metallic foil. 

The trick harked back to the very essence of the Margiela universe: exposing what’s behind and inside garment making. Having the MM6 staff put the final touches on each look on the catwalk rather than backstage furthered that aim.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad