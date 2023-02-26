×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Dressed a Variety of Characters for Fall, All Chic

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Gets Emotional

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Massimo Giorgetti’s desire for neatness had him Marie Kondo-ing his fashion and keeping what sparks joy.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
MSGM RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

It’s not every day one catches Massimo Giorgetti in a total black look — let alone witnessing nine total black outfits in a row in one of his MSGM shows.

Such a sequence made for a cool anomaly in the brand’s fall 2023 collection, which also marked the first time the designer had “no moodboard, nor a story to tell,” Giorgetti admitted backstage.

Pure instinct and his eye for shapes and textures guided the creative process, which was a natural reaction to his desire for neatness and detox from the overflow of images, references and inputs around him.

The plain off-white location evoking this clean slate further amplified the surprising effect of the black designs as they came out on the expansive runway. Building on the more mature direction Giorgetti has been increasingly pointing to, this part of the lineup included tailored mohair jackets; plush faux furs; body-hugging dresses, and mini skirts covered in bows; little black dresses with corsetry details, and even an incursion into eveningwear with a one-shoulder silk slip dress featuring a plunging side slit and furry trims.

Yet, in Marie Kondo-ing his fashion this season, Giorgetti aptly found himself to also keep what sparks joy in him, retracing many of said elements in his own archives. That’s when colors eventually kicked in and plush textures multiplied in the lineup, with a triumph of faux furs, fluffy hats and shoes all rendered in vibrant hues and bouncing as the models strutted at the fast-paced beat of The Chemical Brothers’ hits.

Adding to the tactile quality of the collection, furry knits were offered in maxi volumes; leopard patterns were introduced as basics in coats and blazer jackets; abstract prints and striped shirts were styled with flocked denim separates, whose appearance was mimicked in a sequin-covered blue shirt and matching baggy pants.

A brocade fabric reprised from an MSGM collection of a decade ago still made for one of the highlights when cut in a mini skirt or short frock. “It’s a way to go back to those years, when we were freer. There was less merchandise and rules and our heads were less polluted, too,” said Giorgetti.

Although expressed boldly, here was a compelling exercise of simplification, both in terms of the number of pieces per look and their immediate readability. The collection also restated that as much as Giorgetti pivots toward a more refined aesthetic or strips down brainy references, there’s one core asset he luckily can’t silence: that youthful energy that’s the very essence of MSGM and that always cuts through the noise.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

MSGM RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad