×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Fashion

Première Vision and Texworld Mark Full Return

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Alessandro Dell'Acqua created a disheveled elegance that's on trend for the season.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
No. 21 RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of No. 21

Alessandro Dell’Acqua conjured a femme fatale for fall 2023, twisting the tropes of femininity to achieve a disheveled elegance that’s on trend for the season, as seen on the runway at Tory Burch, among others.

The designer used as his starting point the great European actresses Monica Vitti and Jeanne Moreau, in the era when they were heroines of Michelangelo Antonioni’s sensual 1960s films, and the middle-class clichés of Italy started falling apart, he said. “It’s very elegant, but backward.”

On the runway, the clothes were sometimes literally backward, with an enveloping camel coat worn back to front, and a gray cardigan back-buttoned over a black embroidered pencil skirt. Lady suits were cropped to show a bare midriff, tight sweaters trimmed with faux fur collars, and straps slid suggestively off a wool shift dress.

Boudoir dresses with sheer effects were quite lovely, including a black tromp l’oeil style created from two slips fused together. Other dresses had the effect of bodices peeling down, suggesting a state of undress, and revealing sheer layers worn underneath.

As pretty as it was, there were not many new ideas here. One accessory did stand out, however — a scorpion brooch worn on the back. Talk about a self-defense mechanism.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

No. 21 RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad