Friday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Fall 2023

The collection nimbly straddled tailoring and flou, while exalting feminine curves.

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Philosophy by Lorenz

“Chic érotique!” Lorenzo Serafini declared backstage, summing up a Philosophy collection that nimbly straddled tailoring and flou while exalting feminine curves.

He opened with tailored, waist-cinched coatdresses shaped like a man’s suit jacket and punctuated with pointy white collars, setting up a dialogue between prim and sexy.

Other tailored jackets came with hourglass waists and were shown interspersed with draped jersey dresses, some crisscrossing the torso to gently suggest bondage. Corset tops and pants, a popular combo this season, looked terrific, as did his halter-neck tops worn with tailored trousers.

There was a Studio 54 undercurrent to the show, from the halter tops and midi skirts in glossy vegan leather and the Halston-esque sequined gowns that closed the display to the Sylvie Vartan disco anthem thumping for the finale.

Backstage, Serafini insisted the collection wasn’t retro, though he name-checked 1974 French erotic drama “Story of O,” which chronicles the kinky adventures of a female fashion photographer.

“It’s just the vibe — that kind of femininity,” he clarified, also mentioning a second steamy French drama from the same year, “Emmanuelle.”

Light on color and embellishment, the collection didn’t set off many sparks on the runway. Instead, the clothes felt like future classics that also have a lot of currency, in tune with fashion’s minimalist mindset, and with sensuality simmering under the surface.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

