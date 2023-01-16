Plan C RTW Fall 2023

There’s always a difference between browsing Carolina Castiglioni’s collections by tapping on a mouse and experiencing them in person. A sense of discovery enriches the latter process: a secret fold here, a detachable detail there, bright colors popping up from the insides and contrasting textures enhancing the overall tactile quality.

Plan C’s signature purity of lines that is so effective on screen is even more intriguing in reality as it best reveals that touch of unpredictability that eventually sets Castiglioni’s wearable designs apart.

In the fall 2023 collection, this shined bright in outerwear, where charming coats had double constructions almost like the sartorial equivalent of Russian dolls; quilted trenchcoats were layered with panels in wool cloth, and puffers in different lengths concealed fire red linings, which could be turned inside-out in reversible styles in case the Plan C woman had a urgency for boldness. Although a padded bolero version crafted from black taffeta didn’t even need that bright accent to stand out with its cool, evening take on sportswear.

A retro athletic vibe also ran through papery windbreakers in eccentric color blocking and a series of zippered knits to wear with pleated mini skirts. Workwear remained one of Castiglioni’s biggest references, too, as she continued to elevate simple shapes with removable collars and vibrant colors while pushing a new elongated silhouette via long skirts.

As for the more feminine and graphic side of her offering, Castiglioni showed minidresses with snap buttons and detachable parts, handing the wearer the choice of opting for a revealing V-neckline or a more demure look, and she juxtaposed a trio of floral and abstract prints in a roomy pleated frock that could be worn on both sides. It was one of the many designs in this versatile and appealing collection that displayed the brand’s charming sense of spontaneity and ease.