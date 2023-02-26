Sara Battaglia RTW Fall 2023

Sara Battaglia added a strong dose of girl power to this minimal, elegant collection with a retro feel. She drew on the 1939 film “The Women,” and from Cher’s song “Strong Enough” for this ladylike collection that was filled with clean lines, sharp tailoring — and a no-nonsense attitude.

Battaglia said she wants to dress women in a “powerful, sophisticated and elegant” manner, giving them shapes, colors and textures that allow them to take pride in their bodies, no matter their size, shape or age.

Looks included a lineup of floor-length cape dresses, ideal for sweeping into a room fashionably late; jackets with rounded power shoulders, and turtleneck gowns with long sleeves and high slits.

A black dress with a full skirt and a sweetheart neckline was more powerful than sweet, while quilted raincoats with wide statement lapels had swagger, as did strapless, satiny jumpsuits.

Colors were strong and included peacock blue, burgundy, black and blood red or, as fans of “The Women” would call it, Jungle Red. The message was loud and clear: Don’t mess with Battaglia’s ladies and, more importantly, don’t ever tell them what to wear.