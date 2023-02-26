×
Tomo Koizumi RTW Fall 2023

Defining this collection “joyful” would be an understatement.

Tomo Koizumi RTW Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Tomo Koizumi is surely a man of his word: joy he promised and, boy, joy he delivered.

His first show in Milan — and first staged outside Japan since the pandemic — was everything the fashion pack needed on the gloomy Sunday capping off the physical presentations in the city, when the adrenaline rush started to wane, tiredness to kick in and preparations for the Paris fashion bound intensified.

Supported by Dolce & Gabbana, the designer’s fall 2023 collection was a big “not so fast” for all three conditions. Better than any cup of espresso or the freshest orange juice, the lineup energized the audience and lifted the spirits with its explosion of creativity, jolts of color and vivacious embellishments.

How not to beam in front of Jessica Stam covered in a pile of organza ruffles in blue and white, or at the sight of fellow model Keishan performing rather than merely walking, while dressed in a ruffled multicolor jumpsuit that could double as Pantone’s encyclopedia? And what about the rest, which ranged from coats to towering flared pants, all in fluorescent hues? They were signature Koizumi in all their theatrical glory.

But what was even more exciting was discovering new sides of the designer’s work, sparked by the collaboration with the Italian fashion house, which supplied him with archival fabrics, deadstock materials, accessories and, more importantly, the expertise of its team.

The joint effort revealed a seductive undertone in Koizumi’s aesthetic. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana archives, the Japanese talent reinterpreted corsetry with satin ribbons layered over lingerie and juxtaposed with ample skirts in ruffled satin. Multicolored tulle strips punctuated with rhinestones also defined body-con pieces, which Koizumi said in a preview with WWD last week were actually a nod to his initial collections.

In playing with distinctive patterns of the Sicilian designers, such as the “carretto” print, Koizumi kept faith with the more-is-more approach that eventually became his signature. He enriched such graphics with ruffled trims, embroideries and handmade floral appliqués hailing from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collections, to create lively short frocks and standout coats.

Generating the same excitement as Koizumi’s last-minute show at the Marc Jacobs store in New York four years ago, the upbeat energy culminated in the finale. Five models walked in a line sharing a single, statement ruffled creation, which embodied a sort of brand manifesto.  

“This was actually a decoration on the wall when I had a pop-up store in 2021 in Osaka but it was too beautiful to waste it, so I just kept it and brought it back as a dress,” Koizumi explained after the show. “It’s not just a rainbow, because I used a lot of colors for this collection. It kind of wants to represent all the people and inclusivity. I just want to make a statement that we can share colors — and clothes.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

