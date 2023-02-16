×
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

NYFW’s Retail Winners: Thom, Proenza, Khaite and More

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Fashion

Harris Reed and a Tale of Two Cities

Adam Lippes RTW Fall 2023

LIppes took inspiration from English author and garden designer Vita Sackville-West and the interiors of her Sissinghurst Castle in Kent.

Designers catering to the customer with timeless, wearable clothing was a big takeaway from the fall 2023 edition of New York Fashion Week, but it’s something Adam Lippes has made the cornerstone of his brand.

And it’s paid off.

“Business has been incredible, we had our biggest year ever by 20 percent. Our customer is shopping like we’re not going to have a recession,” he said, adding that he will be announcing the location of his second store soon.

For his latest collection, he took inspiration from English author and garden designer Vita Sackville-West and the interiors of her Sissinghurst Castle in Kent.

The look: Masculine-meets-feminine romance with rich double face silk jackets and coats, silk jacquard shirts, quilted denim and floral hand threadwork knits.

Quote of note: “She designed the most important garden in the world, was a member of the Bloomsbury Group, she was married and had girlfriends on the side, she had this freedom,” Lippes said of Sackville-West. “I’m inspired by gardens because that’s my hobby on this side, but digging into her life inspired us more, in the mix of florals, pattern, masculine and feminine, she really spoke to me.”

Key pieces: Camel double-face cashmere, rounded sleeve lady coat; quilted denim crop top and full skirt; long sleeve silk dress in hand-painted blue bouquet print inspired by a 19th-century rug, citrine yellow duchesse satin column gown with side cutouts and crystal buttons.

Takeaway: Translating interior inspiration to clothing can be tricky, but Lippes pulled it off with aplomb, and his seasonal prints are so gorgeous, they should be collector’s items.

