AG Women’s and Men’s RTW Fall 2023

AG may be based in California, but it’s New York that informs the fall collection.

The premium denim and lifestyle brand offered classic Americana staples with an East Coast sensibility for the men’s and women’s offering this season. Collegiate references were evident in striped long-sleeve polos, plaid flight jackets and slightly oversize wide-wale corduroy pants and shackets — all updated through modern fits and a classic fall color palette.

John Rossell, head of marketing and creative direction for the Los Angeles-based brand, pointed to the “utilitarian vibe” that ran through the collection: a men’s jacket with zippers on the chest, dark denim jeans that looked “well worn,” a canvas jacket with a zip-out vest for men, a patch pocket denim safari jacket, and a long coat with deep pockets and a line of buttons down the front that could double as a dress for women.

There was a lot of dressing up and dressing down in the collection, including leggings with a slit on the ankle so they could be worn with heels, as well as a wool-blend blazer for women. There was also a new women’s denim jacket silhouette with a drop shoulder that offered up a ‘70s sportswear feel.

For the holiday drop, AG showed a tailored collection that still spoke to its roots — but in a dressier way. Dark denim miniskirts and vests over a silk button-down shirt or a flowy wraparound silk dress would work well at any party, while a five-pocket pant in suiting fabric or a new suit silhouette with a three-button blazer and pleated trouser with a shorter inseam would be appropriate for men.

All told, AG hit the mark on elevating its wardrobe staples reimagined with a city sensibility.