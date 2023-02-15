Agbobly RTW Fall 2023

Jacques Agbobly’s first collection under an evolved brand concept will be their first sold in stores.

Formerly known as Black Boy Knits, the Agbobly brand delves deeper into its designer’s Togolese heritage, LGBTQ community and early 2000s pop culture aesthetics.

This appears in beading motifs that the designer said are “reminiscent of my grandmother’s Sunday Best earrings and beads little girls would wear in their hair.”

Knits, which are Agbobly’s favorite medium for design, were developed with a cable-knit pattern that “are reminiscent of cornrows and intricate braiding styles,” they said.

The gender-neutral collection, with oversize proportions and downtown-type slouch, are an important marker in its designer’s personal evolution — with onlookers eager to see how it grows from here.