Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2023

Alonso Rojas continued to emphasize artisanal handcraft through strong crochet and bright ice dyed fashions.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas

“The collection is about self-expression and how we can go from one mood to another. It’s a deep exploration of our auras through an explosion of color,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said backstage at her fall runway show, held at the Lower East Side’s Casino eatery.

To not only emphasize the bright hues, but also make a firm point about slow fashion, Alonso Rojas dove deeply into the technique of ice dyeing (which she dipped her toes into with pre-fall) across satin and cashmere dressing.

“We really have to let the ice melt into all the satin and cashmeres in order to see the final product, which can be affected by so many things around it — just like how we’re influenced by energies around us,” she said of optimistic, colorful styles, like a pink, orange and yellow ice-dyed sustainable Italian cashmere crewneck with maxi satin silk slip skirt, or draped and ruched, long-sleeved blue, green and white satin gown.

But before the color explosion hit the runway, Alonso Rojas sent out sexy takes on her signature, artisanal hand-crochet à la a black lambskin leather dress with hand-crocheted Japanese silk yarn panel inserts and fringes in black and gold lamé, followed by alluring slinky metallic hand-crocheted evening gowns. Along the way she peppered in new daywear silhouettes via a selection of vibrant ‘90s-inspired low-rise trousers and tailored jackets with twisted bandeau cropped tops; chunky crochet braided sweaters and reversible shearling, and double-faced topcoats alongside new draped and ruched bustier cocktail silhouettes (including a strong body-hugging, monochromatic red number with crochet overlay).

Each season Alonso Rojas’ steady evolution of silhouette and thoughtful handcraft swirl together in harmony and proved strong through event dressing and eveningwear for fall.

